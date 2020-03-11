Change of Scene! Dethroned Emir Sanusi arrives in Nasarawa

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has arrived Loko, a town in Nasarawa State, to which he was banished, according to reports.

Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, the traditional ruler of Loko, who confirmed the development, said that Sanusi arrived at his palace at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sabo, however, said that the press would not be allowed to interview the dethroned emir.

“Yes, Emir Sanusi is in my palace. He arrived this morning around 3 a.m., but no one will be allowed to speak with him,” he said.

In an extraordinary development, the Kano State Government dethroned Sanusi on Monday, accusing the former governor of Central Bank of “outright disregard for the state government and Kano Emirate’s traditional norms.”

The emir was then banished to Nasarawa after Alhaji Aminu Bayero was named as his successor.