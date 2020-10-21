Chance the Rapper Speaks About the “Massacre Happening in Lekki”

Chance the Rapper has shown support for young Nigerians who are protesting police brutality across the country.

Recall that soldiers stormed Lekki Toll Gate, where many Nigerian Youths gathered, under the banner of #EndSARS, to make their voices heard. And it came comes hours after the Lagos State Governor imposed a 24-hour curfew that started at 4pm.

From the videos making rounds on social media, the protesters are seen scampering to safety, with many bleeding from injuries, some reportedly dead. The number of fatalities have yet to be confirmed, but witnesses claim that more than 9 people were killed last night.

Which is why folks abroad have taken to their social media to speak about it. “There is a massacre happening in Lekki. Firing squads mass murdering young people in Nigeria,” Chance the Rapper tweeted, adding, “The world needs to engage.”

See his tweet:

There is a massacre happening in Lekki. Firing squads mass murdering young people in Nigeria. The world needs to engage #endSARS — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 20, 2020

