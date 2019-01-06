Chance the Rapper Says Making Song With R. Kelly Was a Mistake

Chance the Rapper has joined the list of celebrating speaking up against R. Kelly.

The rapper appeared on the last episode of the Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly,” where he spoke about collaborating with the disgraced singer in 2015 on “Somewhere in Paradise.” During his interview with Jamilah Lemieux, he said “making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake.

Also, Rolling Stone reported that Chance told Lemieux, “I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were black women. I made a mistake.”

This stirred mixed reactions, prompting the rapper to go on Twitter to note that the quote was taken out of context. He wrote: “The quote was taken out of context, but the truth is any of us who ever ignored the R Kelly stories, or ever believed he was being setup/attacked by the system (as black men often are) were doing so at the detriment of black women and girls. I apologize to all of his survivors for working with him and for taking this long to speak out.”

He also tweeted a clip of the original interview with Lemieux, where he states:

“Making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake. At the time, it wasn’t even present in my mind that people could feel any type of way about his presence on a track of mine. Here’s the thing: I think for a long time I was only able to understand R. Kelly’s situation and presence in the world when it comes down to his trial and his accusations and his accusers as a victim. I don’t know if that’s because I’m from Chicago or ‘cause he made great music or ‘cause he is a black man.

We’re programmed to really be hypersensitive to black male oppression. It’s just prevalent in all media, and when you see niggas getting beat up by the police…that’s like a scene you see…like slavery for a lot of people, they envision men in chains, but black women are exponentially [a] higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world. Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were black women. Usually, niggas that get in trouble for shit like this on their magnitude of celebrity, it’s light-skinned women or white women. That’s when it’s a big story. I’ve never really seen any pictures of R. Kelly’s accusers.”