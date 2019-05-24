Chance the Rapper Begs Fans to Help Him Find a Kidney for His Aunt

Chance the Rapper is set to drop a new album and so fans are waiting for the announcement, but the rapper has chosen to use that spotlight to search for a kidney for his sick aunt.

He askedhis fans to get tested to see if they could donate a kidney, as his aunt is in desperate need of a transplant.

“I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney,” he wrote. “We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years.”

And to those who can’t donate a kidney, he asked them to pray for his aunt.

See his tweets below:

I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 23, 2019

I’m sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this, Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find your a match. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 23, 2019

A prayer really goes a long way. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 23, 2019