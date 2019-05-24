Chance the Rapper Begs Fans to Help Him Find a Kidney for His Aunt

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Chance the Rapper Begs Fans to Help Him Find a Kidney for His Aunt

Chance the Rapper is set to drop a new album and so fans are waiting for the announcement, but the rapper has chosen to use that spotlight to search for a kidney for his sick aunt.

He askedhis fans to get tested to see if they could donate a kidney, as his aunt is in desperate need of a transplant.

“I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney,” he wrote. “We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years.”

And to those who can’t donate a kidney, he asked them to pray for his aunt.

See his tweets below:

Related Posts

Kylie Jenner Finally Reacts to the Jordyn Woods Drama, Says She ‘F*cked Up’

May 24, 2019

Drake Responds to Fan Who Trolled Him With Pusha T Tee-Shirt

May 24, 2019

Cossy Ojiakor Says Halima Abubakar Initiated Claims That She Slept With a Dog

May 24, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *