Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent & More are Praying for Jeremih Following COVID-19 Complications

The likes of Chance the Rapper, 50 cent and Big Sean have taken to their social media to pray for Jeremih following reports that he is battling COVID-19.

Per THR, the R&B artist is allegedly hospitalised in an ICU in Chicago. And reacting to the news, Chance wrote on Twitter: “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

50 Cent added: “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. He’s in ICU in Chicago.”

“Prayers up,” Big Sean tweeted, “praying for your strength @Jeremih.”

“Prayers up to jerimah and his family,” Meek Mill wrote.

Hitmaka pleaded for prayers on Instagram as well, indicating that he had spoken to Jeremih’s mother. “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings,” he wrote.

See the tweets:

