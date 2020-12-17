‘Champions miss too’ – Pirlo comforts Ronaldo after penalty woe

Andrea Pirlo gave Cristiano Ronaldo his backing after the Juventus superstar spurned a chance to earn the Serie A champions a valuable win from the penalty spot against Atalanta.

Ronaldo, 35, saw his 61st-minute spot-kick smothered by Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw as Juve missed the opportunity to make up ground on unbeaten Serie A leaders Milan.

Federico Chiesa had fired Juve into a 29th-minute lead only to see his stunning long-range effort cancelled out by Remo Freuler’s powerful strike to pull the visitors level approaching the hour-mark.

When Chiesa was brought down by Hans Hateboer four minutes later, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo stepped up from 12 yards and slotted the ball into a diving Gollini’s arms.

Ronaldo has now failed to convert four of the 30 penalties he has taken for the Bianconeri, but Juve legend and head coach Pirlo did not hesitate to praise his forward’s contribution.

“It was not an easy game but he did well,” Pirlo told reporters post-match.

“If he scored his penalty some judgments would have changed.

“He did what he had to, maybe not brilliant as usual but he is a champion and champions miss penalties too.”

