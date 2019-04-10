Champions League: Spurs Shock City, Liverpool Edge Porto

Tottenham Hotspurs are on the cusp of the Champions League last semifinal after their slender but vital 1-0 win over Manchester City in the quarterfinals first leg on Tuesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side earned the crucial first-leg advantage thanks to a clinical strike from South Korea forward Son Heung-min late in the second half at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Much-maligned Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris also enjoyed a sweet moment of redemption in a troubled campaign when he saved Sergio Aguero’s first-half spot-kick.

Tottenham’s victory was an unexpected twist after striker Harry Kane injured his left ankle in a tackle on Fabian Delph early in the second half.

His absence once again saw Son rise to the occasion. When he beat the City offside trap, it appeared his touch was too heavy to take advantage.

But he alertly kept the ball in play, taking advantage of Delph’s pause to protest the decision by slamming a low drive under Ederson from close range.

Elsewhere, Liverpool closed in on a semifinal meeting with Barcelona or Manchester United after sweeping aside Porto 2-0 in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie at Anfield.

Far from the late drama that has accompanied the Red’s Premier League title bid of late, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino struck inside the first 26 minutes to put the hosts in command.

Liverpool’s only regret may be not building a more emphatic lead to take to Portugal for next week’s second leg.

However, a fourth clean sheet in five home Champions League games this season means an away goal at the Estadio do Dragao on April 17th will leave Porto needing four to progress.