Champions League: Spurs fight back, Lewandowski hits 4

Tottenham Hotspur came from two goals down to beat Olympiakos 4-2 and qualify for the Champions League last 16 on Jose Mourinho’s home debut on Tuesday.

Spurs were one of three teams to secure their place in the knockout phase with one game to spare as Manchester City and Real Madrid also made it to the last 16.

However, it looked like it might not be Tottenham’s night as they went 2-0 down inside 19 minutes in north London with a Youssef El Arabi strike followed by a Ruben Semedo tap-in for Olympiakos.

Dele Alli pulled one back for Spurs just before the interval, and Lucas Moura set up Harry Kane to equalise five minutes after the break.

A thumping Serge Aurier strike completed the turnaround on 73 minutes before Kane headed in Christian Eriksen’s free-kick to become, on his 24th appearance, the quickest player to 20 goals in Champions League history.

Tottenham will finish second in Group B behind their final-day opponents Bayern, who made it five wins from five in Europe this season as Lewandowski’s quadruple helped them to a 6-0 win at Red Star Belgrade.

Lewandowski scored four goals in the space of 16 second-half minutes, the first of them a penalty, in between goals by Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso.

Lewandowski has scored four times in a Champions League game once before, for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid in 2013. He now has 27 goals for Bayern this season.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City got the point they needed to progress from Group C, drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk. On a subdued occasion, Ilkay Gundogan got a 56th-minute opener, but Manor Solomon levelled for the Ukrainians.

City will finish top of the group while Shakhtar will join them by winning their final game against Atalanta.

The Italians are still in contention to qualify after beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 thanks to Luis Muriel’s penalty and a cracking Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez goal.

A 1-1 draw in the early game between Galatasaray and Club Brugge meant Real Madrid had joined Paris Saint-Germain in securing qualification from Group A before kicking off against the French side.

Karim Benzema scored twice for the hosts in an impressive performance, and with Neymar on as a substitute, PSG scored twice in the last nine minutes to earn a draw, a Kylian Mbappe tap-in being followed by a Pablo Sarabia strike against his old side.

The result allowed PSG to clinch top spot in the section.

Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala overshadowed Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring a superb free-kick to give Juventus a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid.

That result confirmed Juventus as Group D winners, and left second-placed Atletico one point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen – who won 2-0 at Lokomotiv Moscow.