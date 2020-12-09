Champions League: Ronaldo nets twice as Juve down Barca, United knocked out

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League after a 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig on Tuesday, meaning Paris Saint-Germain qualified for the last 16 amid a racism row involving a match official that caused their game against Istanbul Basaksehir to be suspended for 24 hours.

Requiring just a point to advance, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell behind to an Angelino goal inside two minutes in Germany. Amadou Haidara soon added a second and United and were trailing 3-0 heading into the final quarter after a Justin Kluivert strike.

Bruno Fernandes’s penalty and a deflected Paul Pogba header gave United a lifeline but Leipzig, who reached the semifinals last term, held on to move top of Group H on 12 points.

They must wait until Wednesday to find out whether they finish first or second in the section, after the contest between last season’s runners-up PSG and Turkish champions Basaksehir was interrupted at 0-0 in the 14th minute as both sets of players walked off amid allegations of racism by one of the fourth official.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus blew away Lionel Messi’s struggling Barcelona 3-0 to wrest first place in Group G away from the Spanish giants.

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus avenged a 2-0 home loss to the Catalans in October when Cristiano Ronaldo was sidelined with Covid-19, heaping more pressure on Barca coach Ronald Koeman.

Weston McKennie scored in between Ronaldo’s two spot-kicks at the Camp Nou as Barca, off to their worst LaLiga start in 33 years, were denied a sixth win from six in Europe.

Denys Popov’s header earned Dynamo Kiev a 1-0 victory over their former star Serhiy Rebrov and Ferencvaros in the group’s other game, offering them a place in the Europa League.

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, aged 16 years and 18 days, became the youngest player in Champions League history as he came off the bench in a 2-1 victory away to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Cameroon-born Moukoko, who made his European debut as a 58th-minute substitute in Russia, broke the previous record of Celestine Babayaro, who was 16 years and 87 days when he played for Anderlecht in November 1994.

Jorginho spared Chelsea’s blushes as his penalty rescued a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in Group E following Remy Cabella’s opener in London.

Frank Lampard’s side were already assured of finishing top, while goals from Jules Kounde and two Youssef En-Nesyri eased Sevilla to a 3-1 victory at Rennes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

