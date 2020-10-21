Champions League: Rashford strikes late to bury PSG, again

Marcus Rashford produced another late strike to sink Paris Saint-Germain as Manchester United beat last season’s runners-up 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday.

The England striker, whose last-gasp penalty gave United a stunning victory over PSG here in the last 16 in 2019, smashed home low in the 87th minute as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side claimed a well-deserved three points.

The Red Devils had taken a first-half lead behind closed doors in Paris courtesy of a retaken Bruno Fernandes penalty after United’s captain for the night had initially missed.

But it looked as though PSG would escape with a draw despite a poor performance after France striker Anthony Martial headed a Neymar corner into his own net 10 minutes after the restart in this Group H encounter.

The result sets United up nicely for next week’s home clash with RB Leipzig, who also won on Tuesday, beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in Germany.

Ronald Koeman got his first Champions League campaign as Barcelona coach off to a winning start with a confident win over Ferencvaros that gives them control of Group G, top but level on three points with Juventus.

Messi won and converted the penalty to give the Catalans a 27th-minute lead and the match was as good as done when Ansu Fati clipped home Frenkie de Jong’s sumptuous pass just before the break.

Philippe Coutinho lashed home the third before Ihor Kharatin pulled one back from the penalty spot after Gerard Pique was sent off for pulling back Tokmac Nguen as he charged towards goal.

Pedri and Ousmane Dembele finished the scoring for the 10-man hosts as they prepare for the weekend’s Clasico with Real Madrid.

Juventus looked comfortable in their 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev in what was the Andrea Pirlo’s first ever Champions League match in the dugout, with Alvaro Morata scoring twice to take the points for the Italians.

It was a good night for Italy as Ciro Immobile got revenge on his old club Borussia Dortmund by scoring in Lazio’s 3-1 win over the Bundesliga club in Rome, their first Champions League match in 13 years.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are level on three points with Club Brugge in Group F following their dramatic 2-1 win at Zenit Saint Petersburg earned thanks to Charles De Ketelaere 93rd minute winner.

Chelsea are still waiting for a £220 million ($284 million) spending spree to pay off as they began their campaign with an uninspiring 0-0 Group E draw with Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

All four sides in the group are on a single point after Rennes drew 1-1 with Krasnodar in their first ever Champions League match in front of 5 000 passionate fans in Brittany.

