Champions League: PSG late show breaks Atalanta hearts

Paris St-Germain scored twice in stoppage-time in a stunning comeback to beat Atalanta 2-1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years.

Superstar forward Neymar wasted a number of gilt-edged chances in the first-half as the Parisians looked set to endure more continental disappointment after Atalanta led through Mario Pasalic’s well taken goal in the 26th minute.

But Neymar then laid on a 90th-minute equaliser for Marquinhos and substitute Kylian Mbappe teed up Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to slide in the winner.

PSG will now face either RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final next Tuesday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

