Champions League: Possible Barca v Bayern Quarterfinal

The winner of the Barcelona v Napoli last 16 clash will face either Bayern Munich or Chelsea in the quarterfinals if the Champions League following the final draw conducted at UEFA headquarters earlier today.

Dethroned Premier League champions Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid, who eliminated defending European champions and new Premier League winners Liverpool, will face Germany’s RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals.

Italian side Atalanta – winners of their past 11 games in all competitions – take on French champions Paris St-Germain, who have not played since 11 March after their domestic season was abandoned.

The quarter-finals, semis and final will be held over 12 days in Portugal.

Full draw

All quarter-finals to take place from 12-15 August. Remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.

1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus (15 August)

2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid (13 August)

3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich (14 August)

4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain (12 August)

Semi-final draw – ties to take place 18-19 August.

Winner of quarter-final one v winner of quarter-final three

Winner of quarter-final two v winner of quarter-final four

Last-16 ties to finish (first-leg score):

7 August: Manchester City v Real Madrid (2-1); Juventus v Lyon (0-1)

8 August: Bayern Munich v Chelsea (3-0); Barcelona v Napoli (1-1);

When the quarter-finals begin on 12 August, all ties in the competition will be held as one-off games at Sporting Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The semi-finals will be played on 18-19 August and the final, at Benfica’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, on 23 August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

