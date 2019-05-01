Champions League: Messi Strikes Twice as Barcelona Beat Liverpool 3-0

Lionel Messi struck twice to fire Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

After falling behind to Luis Suarez’s strike, Jurgen Klopp’s men began the second half the stronger side and looked more likely to score the next, with both Mohamed Salah and James Milner stinging the palms of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

But Barcelona showed a different side to their game – flooring their opponents with their backs to the wall.

Ernesto Valverde’s men doubled their lead when Messi followed up after Suarez’s strike came off the bar.

The Argentine magician then raised the decibel levels inside a packed Nou Camp with a sublime 25-yard free-kick that found the top-right corner.

The Reds came agonisingly close to a crucial away goal when Roberto Firmino’s strike was cleared off the line, before Salah struck the post with his follow-up.

Liverpool will now have to produce one of their biggest European displays at Anfield next Tuesday if they are to make it to then final.