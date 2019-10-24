Champions League: Messi milestone in Barca win; Liverpool, Chelsea impress

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea clinched impressive victories on the road in the Champions League on Wednesday as Lionel Messi claimed another impressive goal-scoring landmark.

England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who missed almost all of last season due to injury, opened the scoring in the second minute at the Luminus Arena and scored Liverpool’s second just before the hour mark.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah then set up each other for late goals to wrap up the victory before substitute Stephen Odey pulled one back for Genk.

Jurgen Klopp’s reds remain a point behind Napoli in Group E.

Napoli defeated Salzburg 3-2 in a game which saw Mertens go past Diego Maradona’s 115-goals tally for the Italian club while Haaland’s two strikes for the Austrians in the same game made him the first player to score six times in his first three Champions League games.

Chelsea showed that their young side were ready for the European stage after Michy Batshuayi’s late winner fired them to a 1-0 win at Ajax.

Jonathan Ikone’s stoppage-time goal gave Lille a 1-1 draw at home to Valencia for whom Denis Cheryshev had opened the scoring just after the hour mark. Valencia are third in the table, two points behind Ajax and Chelsea.

Barcelona stay top of Group F after a 2-1 win at Slavia Prague.

Messi opened the scoring after three minutes, beating Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a low left-foot shot to become the first player to score in 15 consecutive Champions League campaigns.

Left-back Jan Boril scored for Slavia five minutes after halftime, but Barca grabbed the winner on 57 minutes when Slavia winger Peter Olayinka deflected a Luis Suarez close-range shot into his own net.

Barca are three points ahead of Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund after the Italians got the better of their German visitors 2-0 at the San Siro with Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Candreva scoring.

Marcel Sabitzer set up a goal and scored a spectacular winner as RB Leipzig came from behind to beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 to take a two-point lead in Group G.

Portuguese champions Benfica, without a point after their first two games in the group, defeated struggling Lyon 2-1.