Champions League: Messi-Inspired Barca Knock Out United, Ajax Stun Juventus

Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a crushing 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the quarterfinal second leg at the Nou Camp to take the Catalans through to the semifinals for the first time in four years.

United, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, started brightly but were then undone by brilliance from Messi and a howler from goalkeeper David de Gea.

Messi put the hosts ahead with a fine curling effort from 20 yards in the 16th minute and four minutes later De Gea let a weaker shot from the edge of the area squirm under his body for the Argentine’s second.

Philippe Coutinho added a third for Barca in the 61st minute, curling a stunning effort into the top corner from distance after being teed up by Jordi Alba.

Alexis Sanchez’s diving header, which was spectacularly saved by Barca goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen in the 90th minute, was as close at the visitors came in the second half.

Elsewhere, Ajax’s sensational Champions League run continued as teenage captain Matthijs de Ligt scored in the second half to eliminate Juventus and send the young Dutch side into the semis.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the tournament, headed the hosts in front from a first-half corner.

But Ajax battled back as Donny van de Beek controlled Hakim Ziyech’s shot and slotted past Wojciech Szczesny.

Ziyech went close after the break before De Ligt, up from the back, scored a decisive, powerful header.

The away-goals rule left Juventus needing two in the remaining 23 minutes, but it could have been even more comfortable for the visitors in the closing stages with David Neres shooting wide and Ziyech flagged offside after whipping a smart shot into the top corner.