Champions League: Lyon stun City to set up Bayern semifinal

Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon dumped out Manchester City form the Champions League with a 3-1 quarterfinal win in Lisbon.

City had looked on course to come back and win the tie behind closed doors at the Estadio Jose Alvalade after Kevin De Bruyne’s goal midway through the second half had cancelled out Maxwel Cornet’s first-half opener.

However, Dembele put Lyon back ahead in the 79th minute and then capitalised on a shocking miss by Raheem Sterling to clinch the victory three minutes from the end.

Rudi Garcia’s Lyon, who finished seventh in the curtailed French season, and had played just two competitive games since early March, now find themselves through to a Champions League semifinal on Wednesday against Bayern Munich.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

