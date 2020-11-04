Champions League: Liverpool, Bayern explode as Madrid edge Inter

Diogo Jota scored a stunning hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

In Bergamo, against an Atalanta side who reached the quarterfinals last season, Jota was brought into the starting line-up in place of Roberto Firmino and required just 16 minutes to open the scoring.

Another emphatic finish allowed the 2019 Champions League winners to double their lead before the break, and Mohamed Salah then broke away to get the third just after the restart.

Salah set up Sadio Mane for Liverpool’s fourth before Jota got his hat-trick goal as the Premier League champions recorded their biggest win in Europe since beating Porto 5-0 away in February 2018.

With three wins from three, Liverpool are well on course to top Group D, with Ajax and Atalanta both five points back after the Dutch side won 2-1 away to Midtjylland in Denmark.

French forward Alasane Plea had earlier scored a hat-trick as Gladbach claimed a stunning 6-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev, the German side’s biggest European triumph since their 1970s heyday.

Real, the 13-time European champions, ran out 3-2 winners in a dramatic encounter with Inter behind closed doors at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, as Vinicius Junior set up his fellow Brazilian substitute Rodrygo to lash in the decisive goal 10 minutes from time.

Karim Benzema had put the hosts ahead and Sergio Ramos headed in his 100th Madrid goal in the 33rd minute, but Lautaro Martinez pulled one back shortly after.

Inter were missing the injured Romelu Lukaku but looked set to escape with a draw when Ivan Perisic equalised midway through the second half, only for Rodrygo to pounce and leave the Italians bottom of the group.

Reigning champions Bayern have now won a record-extending 14 consecutive Champions League games after a 6-2 victory against Salzburg in Austria.

Hansi Flick’s side are firmly in control of Group A, five points ahead of Atletico Madrid, who drew 1-1 at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Meanwhile Marseille’s 3-0 loss away to Porto saw them equal Anderlecht’s record of 12 consecutive Champions League defeats, as Manchester City take firm control of that section after Pep Guardiola’s side eased past Olympiakos 3-0, with Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo on target.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

