Champions League: Leipzig stun Atletico to set up PSG semifinal

German minnows RB Leipzig overcame Atletico Madrid to reach their first Champions League semi-final just 11 years after their formation.

After a scoreless first-half dominated by Leipzig, Dani Olmo deservedly headed them ahead in the 51st minute, but Atleti substitute Joao Felix levelled the tie from the penalty spot 20 minutes later after he had been tripped in the box.

Diego Simeone’s men, chasing a third final in the last six years, seemed content to take the one-legged tie in Lisbon to extra time and sat back for much of the game.

They were duly punished as Tyler Adams’ deflected strike two minutes from time sent Julian Nagelsmann’s exciting side through to face Paris St-Germain in Tuesday’s semifinal.

