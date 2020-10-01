Champions League: It’s Ronaldo v Messi as Barca draw Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo will go up against his eternal rival Lionel Messi after Juventus were drawn in Group G alongside Barcelona in the Champions League group stage.

It will be the first time both greats will be clashing on the pitch after Ronaldo’s £88m move from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Also drawn in Group G are Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros – the impressive Hungarian champions.

Holders Bayern Munich have their hands full in a tough-looking Group A that features Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

English champions Liverpool will go up against Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland, while Manchester United will fancy their chances in Group A that also features last season’s finalist Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Champions League draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

The group stages get underway in the week of October 19, with six rounds of group games running through to mid-December.

Uefa announced that fans will be allowed into the grounds to the capacity of 30% in light of the Coronavirus disruptions.

