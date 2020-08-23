Champions League Final: PSG V Bayern Munich

Paris St-Germain take on Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering Champions League final at the Estadio de Luz, Lisbon, Portugal tonight.

Going up against Bayern is the ultimate test of elitism for the Parisians after years of domestic dominance and continental heartbreaks.

Both sides come into Sunday’s final on the back of resounding 3-0 victories in the semifinal midweek, but the Bavarians are the bookmakers favourites to land a sixth European cup.

Ahead of the showpiece event, Bayern boss Hansi Flick said his side are ready to “give it all” and finish an impressive season in style by completing their second-treble.

“It is a special game,” said Flick. “We have made a huge step forward in terms of our development and the team is ready to give it all and try and win.”

Meanwhile, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel – whose side are on the cusp of a quadruple – played down Bayern’s European pedigree, saying it is a “small advantage” that Bayern are used to reaching the final.

“It’s a big challenge but we are also confident,” added the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

“We have the feeling of having deserved our place in the final. We are ready to fight.”

Team News

German World Cup winner Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test, while midfield maestro Marco Verratti is in line for a start for PSG, as well as goalkeeper and three-time European Cup winner Keylor Navas.

Stat Attack

Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain have met eight times previously, all in the Champions League group stages – PSG have won five of those matches, with Bayern winning the other three, including the most recent game in December 2017.

This is PSG’s first ever European Cup/Champions League final, becoming the 41st team to reach the final. The last six teams competing in their first final have all lost, with the last first-time winner being Borussia Dortmund in 1997 against Juventus.

Bayern have reached their 11th European Cup/Champions League final, with only Real Madrid playing in more (16). They currently have five titles, the fourth-best tally behind Real Madrid (13), AC Milan (7) and Liverpool (6).

PSG have reached only their third major Uefa final, previously doing so in the 1995-96 and 1996-97 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Bayern have scored 42 goals in 10 games in this season’s Champions League, with only Barcelona in 1999-2000 scoring more in a single campaign (45), although they played 16 games that season.

PSG are the fifth French side to reach a European Cup/Champions League final, and first since Monaco in 2004. Only one of the previous four has been victorious, with Marseille winning 1-0 against AC Milan in the 1993 final.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick is only the sixth person to play for and manage the same side in a European Cup/Champions League final, after Miguel Munoz (Real Madrid), Vicente del Bosque (Real Madrid), Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan), Pep Guardiola (Barcelona) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid). Flick played in Bayern’s 2-1 defeat in the 1987 final by Porto, and could be the first of the six to lose as both a player and manager at a single club.

Kickoff

8:00pm (Local time)

