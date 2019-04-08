Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Cleared to Play Against Ajax

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be eligible to play against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old Portuguese trained alongside the rest of the team on Monday for the entire session and is expected to leave for Amsterdam tomorrow night.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Ronaldo, who pulled a hamstring in Portugal’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia last month, is set to be given a start by coach Max Allegri.

As Juve received Ronaldo boost, they are however hampered by the injury to former Liverpool star Emre Can, who is set to miss the clash at Amsterdam Arena.

The Germany midfielder picked up an ankle injury in the 2-1 win over AC Milan on Saturday night and today’s medical tests have not highlighted an improvement of his physical conditions.

Juve are chasing a first Champions League trophy since they beat Ajax in Rome to be crowned champions of Europe in 1996.