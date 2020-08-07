Champions League: City dump Madrid, Lyon stun Juventus

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 on the night and 4-2 aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals Friday night.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg, Pep Guardiola’s men extended their aggregate lead through Raheem Sterling’s close-range finish after Raphael Varane’s mistake.

Karim Benzema equalised on the night with a header but Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus made it 4-2 on aggregate after another shocking error by Varane.

City, in search of their first European Cup, will play Lyon in a one-off quarter-final tie on 15 August after the French edged out Juventus on the away goals rule.

Lyon survived a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired comeback, losing 2-1 on the night but advancing on a 2-2 aggregate score.

Leading 1-0 from February’s first leg, the French side were handed a soft early penalty which Memphis Depay converted in style.

That left Juve needing to score three times to progress and Ronaldo got one back from the penalty spot.

He then thundered in his 130th Champions League goal but Lyon held on to book a spot in Lisbon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

