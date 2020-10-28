Champions League: Casemiro spares Madrid blushes, City cruise

Real Madrid scored two goals in the final minutes with Karim Benzema and Casemiro to rescue a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Champions League Group B match on Tuesday and snap a three-game losing run in the competition.

Marcus Thuram fired in for the lead in the 33rd minute and tapped in on the rebound in the 58th before Benzema cut the deficit in the 87th minute and Casemiro bagged a stoppage-time equaliser.

The 13-time European champions, who had lost their previous three games including a 3-2 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk last week, earned their first point in the competition.

Gladbach, who also conceded a 90th-minute equaliser in their 2-2 draw at Inter Milan last week, are second in the group on two points, with Shakhtar top on four after a 0-0 draw with Inter.

Elsewhere, Joao Felix struck twice as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Salzburg 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano to get their campaign off the mark after going down 4-0 at Bayern last week.

The result leaves Diego Simeone’s men second in Group A, three points behind pacesetters Bayern who edged Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in Russia.

Ferran Torres scored again as Manchester City beat Marseilles 3-0 at the Velodrome to make two wins in as many games, while goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a hard-fought 2-0 win over Midtjyland in Group D.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

