Champions League: Bayern crush Chelsea to set up Barca quarterfinal

Bayern Munich will take on Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals after a crushing 7-1 aggregate win over Chelsea.

Coming into the tie with a commanding 3-0 first leg lead at Stamford Bridge back in February, Bayern quickly made it 5-0 on aggregate when Lewandowski – from the penalty spot – and Ivan Perisic scored inside 25 minutes at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea pulled a goal back through Tammy Abraham after a rare mistake by keeper Manuel Neuer, but Bayern’s class shone through.

Substitute Corentin Tolisso made it 6-1 on aggregate when he volleyed home unmarked inside the six-yard area before Poland forward Lewandowski headed the fourth to finish the match with two goals and two assists.

Bayern will now face Barca in a mouth-watering one-game knockout format in Lisbon on Friday after the Catalans overcame Napoli 3-1 at the Nou Camp to progress 4-2 aggregate.

With the sides tied 1-1 after the first leg in February, Barcelona made the breakthrough when Clement Lenglet headed in Ivan Rakitic’s corner after 10 minutes.

Lionel Messi doubled his side’s advantage in style as he wriggled his way past three defenders, before bending a shot between another two Napoli players and into the far side of David Ospina’s goal.

The Barcelona captain thought he had further added to his tally of 115 Champions League goals in 142 games just seven minutes later, but a lengthy video assistant referee review deemed he had handled the ball in controlling Frenkie de Jong’s pass.

Another VAR review then awarded Barcelona a penalty in first-half injury time after Kalidou Koulibaly felled Messi – and Luis Suarez stepped up to net his 25th Champions League goal.

Napoli had the final say at the end of an incident-filled first-half as Rakitic conceded a penalty for a foul on Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne converted to make it 3-1 at the interval.

Insigne’s header early in the half failed to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Napoli chased a lifeline, while Kostas Manolas was at full stretch to deny Suarez the chance to put Barcelona out of sight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

