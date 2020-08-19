Champions League: Bayern breeze past Lyon to set up PSG final

Bayern Munich continued their relentless march through this season’s Champions League as they bashed Lyon 3-0 to set up a final showdown with Paris St-Germain.

The reigning German champions completed their 10th straight Champions League win as part of a 28-game unbeaten run stretching back to December.

Lyon will be left to rue two missed opportunities in the opening quarter, though, with skipper Memphis Depay shooting wide after running clear before Karl Toko Ekambi struck the upright from close range after cutting in from the right.

They were made to pay as moments after the latter effort, Serge Gnabry moved infield and fired a stunning opener for Bayern.

The former Arsenal winger grabbed the second, with a much simpler finish, following up to tap in after Anthony Lopes had blocked Robert Lewandowski’s scuffed effort from point-blank range.

Substitute Philippe Coutinho saw a finish ruled out for offside before Lewandowski had the final word, scoring for the ninth European game on the bounce with a header – his 15th in the competition this season that leaves him two goals shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record.

The winner of Sunday’s final will have completed the treble, after both sides swept all domestic honours before them.

