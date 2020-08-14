Champions League: Bayern blitz Barca to reach semifinal

Bayern Munich demolished Barcelona 8-2 in a one-sided Champions League quarter-final tie in Lisbon Friday.

The ruthless Germans scored four times in each half and could easily have netted more against a shambolic Barca side who suffered their worst defeat in Europe as they bow out of the competition with a whimper.

Thomas Muller fired Bayern ahead following a one-two with Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba wildly sliced a Jordi Alba cross into his own net to restore parity, before Suarez was denied by Neuer and Messi hit the post with a curling cross through a packed box.

The following 22 minutes took the game away from Barca, with Ivan Perisic smashing in a deflected second for Bayern before Serge Gnabry finished off a delightful ball over the top from Leon Goretzka, and Muller poked in his second at the near post.

A neat turn and finish from Suarez after the break gave the Spanish side hope, but this was snuffed out by a Joshua Kimmich side-foot finish following some stunning skill and speed and excellent delivery from Alphonso Davies.

Robert Lewandowski headed his 14th Champions League goal in just eight games before salt was poured into Barca’s deep wounds as Philippe Coutinho – on loan from the Spanish side – netted a seventh and eighth via close-range finishes after coming off the bench.

Five-time European champions Bayern – who last won the competition in 2013 – will find out their semi-final opponent on Saturday when Manchester City face French side Lyon.

