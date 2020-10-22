Champions League: Bayern blitz Atletico, Madrid stunned

Bayern Munich began their defence of the Champions League title by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday.

Two months after scoring the winner in the final against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead against Atletico in Group A and later scored a stunning individual effort to wrap up the victory at an empty Allianz Arena.

In between Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso were also on target for the German champions, with the latter’s strike a stunner from long-range.

It was Bayern’s 12th consecutive Champions League win while the result for Atletico equalled their worst defeat under Diego Simeone.

Bayern next go to Russia to play Lokomotiv Moscow, who battled back to draw 2-2 at Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Real Madrid went down to a 3-2 home loss against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium and fell short with a second-half fightback to get their European campaign off to a disastrous start.

Strikes from Tete and Manor Solomon, either side of a Raphael Varane own-goal, gave the depleted Ukrainian champions a three-goal halftime lead.

Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior pulled goals back and Fede Valverde thought he had grabbed an injury-time equaliser but his deflected shot was ruled out for an offside.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Inter, opening the scoring early in the second half and then turning in a late equaliser as they played a 2-2 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Liverpool shook off the absence of Virgil van Dijk to edge Ajax 1-0 behind closed doors in Amsterdam in Group D.

The 2019 European champions will hope to build on this result when they host Midtjylland next week.

The Danes were outclassed at home by Atalanta on Wednesday, losing 4-0 with Duvan Zapata, Alejandro “Papu” Gomez and Luis Muriel scoring in the first half and debutant Aleksei Miranchuk adding a late fourth.

Pep Guardiola’s City made it three wins for English clubs this midweek as they came from behind at home to beat Porto 3-1.

Also in Group C, Egyptian substitute Ahmed Hassan headed in a stoppage-time winner as Olympiakos downed Marseille 1-0.

