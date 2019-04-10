Champions League: Barca Edge United, Ajax Hold Juve

Manchester United have another mountain to climb in the Champions League after Luke Shaw’s own goal gave Barcelona a 1-0 quarterfinal, first leg lead at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Shaw turned Luis Suarez’s header into his own net after just 12 minutes and despite being far from their best, Barca comfortably held out to edge towards a first Champions League semifinal in four years.

United produced one of the European Cup’s finest ever comebacks from a 2-0 first-leg defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

However, on the ground where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completed another famous fightback to win the competition as a player in 1999, United must repeat the trick at the Camp Nou in six days’ time.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return from injury with a precious away goal as Juventus drew 1-1 with an excellent Ajax in the first leg of their quarterfinal in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Ronaldo silenced the 50 000 home fans in the Johan Cruyff Arena when he headed Juventus in front on the stroke of halftime.

Brazilian winger David Neres conjured a stunning equaliser almost immediately after halftime to give Ajax a draw that was the very least they deserved.

Juve now hold the upper hand heading into next Tuesday’s return in Turin, with the winners of this tie facing Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur in the last four.