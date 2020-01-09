‘Challenge to do more’ – Ikpeazu reacts to Supreme Court victory

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State said on Wednesday that his victory at the Supreme Court is an indication that his mandate is divine and a challenge to do more.

Ikpeazu said this at Umuobiakwa country home in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, while reacting to the judgment.

“We feel challenged to do more for Abia people,” he said.

“The days ahead are going to be full of activities. We promise the people that we will acquit ourselves on the mandate they so freely gave to us.”

He expressed gratitude to God for the victory, describing it as “a call to service to boost the socio-economic development of Abia.”

The governor expressed his resolve to evolve programmes and policies that would improve the life and well-being of Abia people.

He also said that the judgement reinforced his belief that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man.

“Our journey from 2015 has been a treacherous one. I remain the governor that has been removed twice and is still sitting as governor.

“During my last tenure, between 2015 and 2019, we were in court for three years out of the four years.

“The reform in the nation’s judicial system has brought an end to the issue within seven months of our swearing-in and has given us enough time to work without distraction.”

Ikpeazu said that he was confident that the days ahead would be better and appealed to the people of Abia to support the development agenda of the state government.