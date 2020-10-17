Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Petition Because He Didn’t Have a Will

THR is reporting that the wife of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has filed for a letter of administration in Los Angeles because he didn’t have a will.

Taylor Simone Ledward filed the petition on Thursday. Recall that the actor died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The report continued:

Boseman had no children, but according to the petition both of his parents are alive. Under California law, when a person dies intestate under such circumstances the spouse would inherit all community property and split the individual’s separate property with the parents. Letters of administration would give Ledward the authority to administer Boseman’s estate, which according to the filing includes personal property valued at about $939,000.

