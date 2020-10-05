Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Shares Details of Their Last Conversation

Chadwick Boseman’s family are still in mourning.

The late actor’s brother Derrick opened up in an interview with the New York Times, in which he talked about his conversation with the Black Panther star the day before he died from colon cancer.

“Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game,” said Derrick, a pastor from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,'” he said. “And the next day he passed away.”

Boseman was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and until 2020, he worked so hard, churning out films that have installed him as a household name.

Boseman’s other brother Kevin recalls the earlier days when Chadwick exhibited an unnerving work ethic and spirit as he tried to make it in show business, despite his parents’ initial doubts. “A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star,” Kevin said, per Complex. “I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.”

Regardless of where their paths took them, their father Leroy wanted his kids to do their best. “He always did his best,” Kevin said of Chadwick. “His best was incredible.”

