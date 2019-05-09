Chadwick Boseman To Play African Samurai ‘Yasuke’

Deadline is reporting that Chadwick Boseman will be playing Yasuke, the first African samurai to swing a sword in Japan.

According to the media house, the film will an adaptation of the story of Yasuke, who served under Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga in 16th century Japan.

Per the media house:

Yasuke was a native of Portuguese Mozambique who was brought to Japan as a slave to Jesuit missionaries. The first black man to set foot on Japanese soil, Yasuke’s arrival aroused the interest of Nobunaga, a ruthless warlord seeking to unite the fractured country under his banner. A complex relationship developed between the two men as Yasuke earned Nobunaga’s friendship, respect — and ultimately, the honor, swords and title of samurai.

Reacting to the news, Boseman said, “The legend of Yasuke is one of history’s best kept secrets, the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai. That’s not just an action movie, that’s a cultural event, an exchange, and I am excited to be part of it.”

We can’t wait!