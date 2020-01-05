Chadian troops withdraw from fight against Boko Haram

Chad has ended its months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria after the country announced that its 1,200-strong force has been withdrawn.

An army spokesman disclosed this to AFP on Saturday, saying their troops have “finished their mission in Nigeria”.

“It’s our troops who went to aid Nigerian soldiers months ago returning home. They have finished their mission,” spokesman Colonel Azem Bermandoa told AFP.

“None of our soldiers remains in Nigeria,” he added, without specifying whether they might be replaced following Friday’s pullout.

Chad’s decision comes days after Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai said the fight against Boko Haram has ended with the insurgents defeated.

But the terrorists have continued to wreak havoc in the restive north-east, killing civilians and setting villages on fire.