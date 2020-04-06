Chadian troops, led by President Idriss Deby, rout Boko Haram in Sambisa [Photos]

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Chadian troops, led by President Idriss Deby, rout Boko Haram in Sambisa [Photos]

In continuation of their blitzkrieg, Chadian troops led by the president of the country, Idris Deby, have captured an arms warehouse believed to be owned by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the Goje-Chadian area of Sambisa.

The capture of the arms store was said to have occurred on Saturday, April 4, during an offensive against strongholds of the Jihadists.

Deby has led the fight from the front

President Deby was reported to have led the operation which lasted for hours with the soldiers routing the insurgents off the area.

Military sources in the area told the newspaper that the arms store is the largest owned by Boko Haram.

Deby addresses his troops

Deby has continued to lead from the front in the war against Boko Haram, dealing crippling blow to the insurgents on recent weeks.

Last week, Nigerian troops were filmed celebrating their Chadian counterparts as they routed the insurgents in the north-east.

Chadian troops have gained on the insurgents in recent weeks

, ,

Related Posts

Lagos Governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi, apologises for partying with Funke Akindele

April 6, 2020

Osinbajo’s friends to give N100m to 100 Nigerian businesses

April 6, 2020

SEC reads riot act to Ponzi Scheme operators

April 6, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *