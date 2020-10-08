Chacha Eke Faani’s Brother Accuses Her Husband of Orchestrating Bipolar Disorder Report

Chacha Eke Faani’s Brother, Aik Eke has reacted to the video posted on her page claiming she was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and is currently receiving treatment.

The young man took to Instagram to debunk these claims while pointing accusing fingers at the mother of three’s husband for orchestrating the video and posting it without her consent.

Aik Eke said even though the collapse of the marriage was not as a result of domestic violence, Austin Faani was in no way innocent and there was a cover up going on.

He stated further that his sister, the actress has not has access to her phone in 5 days and wondered why her husband was in such a rush to clear his name.

Aik noted that he has been reunited with his Chacha Eke Faani and she is not in the hospital as the now viral video on her page suggested.

