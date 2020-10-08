Chacha Eke Faani Debunks Rumours of Domestic Violence, Says She’s Been Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Chacha Eke Faani has debunked the news that her marriage collapsed as a result of domestic violence.

The actress who made a viral video on Saturday, October 3, where she said she was done with her 7-year-old marriage to Austin Faani, defended her husband saying he has never raised his hand on me.

Posting a video from a hospital bed with IV hooked in her arm, the mother of three revealed that she’s currently receiving treatment at First Delta American Hospital in Asaba, Delta State where different psychiatrists have diagnosed that she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Chacha Eke Faani went on to speak on mental illness and how it’s perceived in this part of the world.  She noted that it is real and should be taken seriously.

Chacha Eke Faani however left the current state of her marriage out of the conversation.

We hope she gets all the treatment and support needed at this time.

