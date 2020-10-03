Chacha Eke Faani Announces She’s Done With 7-Year-Old Marriage

Chacha Eke Faani has announced that she is done with her marriage of seven years and leaving.

The actress and mother of three who got married to Austin Faani in 2013, posted a heartbreaking video to announce her split from her husband.

In the video, Chacha Eke Faani said she was done with the marriage and though she didn’t have a lot to prove that she was, she was leaving with her life.

The actress who is yet to give details as to why she’s ending her marital relationship stated that she would share her story someday but I the meantime, she was out.

