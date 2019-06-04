CFDA Awards 2019 Winners: Jenifer Lopez Bags CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez!

The legend was honoured with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America, CDFA, Awards.

E! News reports that the ceremony was held at the Brooklyn Museum and hosted by Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams. And some of those who stepped out for the event include Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Bella Hadid and more; while the nominees include Virgil Abloh, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen and Marc Jacobs.

And at the event, J.Lo added fashion icon to her already lengthy list of achievements.

See the full list of winners at the 2019 CFDA Awards below:

Womenswear Designer of the Year

WINNER: Brandon Maxwell Marc Jacobs Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, Rodarte Rosie Assoulin Sander Lak, Sies Marjan Menswear Designer of the Year

Mike Amiri, Amiri Virgil Abloh, Off-White Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss WINNER: Rick Owens Thom Browne, Thom Browne New York

Accessory Designer of the Year

Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry Virgil Abloh, Off-White Tabitha Simmons Telfar Clemens, Telfar WINNER: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row Emerging Designer of the Year

WINNER: Emily Adams Bode, Bode Beth Bugdaycay, Foundrae Catherine Holstein, Khaite Heron Preston Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto, Staud.