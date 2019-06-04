CFDA Awards 2019 Winners: Jenifer Lopez Bags CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez!
The legend was honoured with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America, CDFA, Awards.
E! News reports that the ceremony was held at the Brooklyn Museum and hosted by Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams. And some of those who stepped out for the event include Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Bella Hadid and more; while the nominees include Virgil Abloh, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen and Marc Jacobs.
And at the event, J.Lo added fashion icon to her already lengthy list of achievements.
WINNER: Brandon Maxwell
Marc Jacobs
Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, Rodarte
Rosie Assoulin
Sander Lak, Sies Marjan
Menswear Designer of the Year
Mike Amiri, Amiri
Virgil Abloh, Off-White
Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss
WINNER: Rick Owens
Thom Browne, Thom Browne New York
Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
Virgil Abloh, Off-White
Tabitha Simmons
Telfar Clemens, Telfar
WINNER: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row
Emerging Designer of the Year
WINNER: Emily Adams Bode, Bode
Beth Bugdaycay, Foundrae
Catherine Holstein, Khaite
Heron Preston
Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto, Staud.