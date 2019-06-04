CFDA Awards 2019 Winners: Jenifer Lopez Bags CFDA Fashion Icon Award

CFDA Awards 2019 Winners: Jenifer Lopez Bags CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez!

The legend was honoured with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America, CDFA, Awards.

E! News reports that the ceremony was held at the Brooklyn Museum and hosted by Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams. And some of those who stepped out for the event include Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Bella Hadid and more; while the nominees include Virgil Abloh, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen and Marc Jacobs.

And at the event, J.Lo added fashion icon to her already lengthy list of achievements.

See the full list of winners at the 2019 CFDA Awards below:
Womenswear Designer of the Year
WINNER: Brandon Maxwell

Marc Jacobs

Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy, Rodarte

Rosie Assoulin

Sander Lak, Sies Marjan

Menswear Designer of the Year
Mike Amiri, Amiri

Virgil Abloh, Off-White

Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss

WINNER: Rick Owens

Thom Browne, Thom Browne New York

Accessory Designer of the Year
Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

Virgil Abloh, Off-White

Tabitha Simmons

Telfar Clemens, Telfar

WINNER: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Emerging Designer of the Year
WINNER: Emily Adams Bode, Bode

Beth Bugdaycay, Foundrae

Catherine Holstein, Khaite

Heron Preston

Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto, Staud.

