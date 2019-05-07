Certificate Forgery: Adeleke Granted N2m Bail

An Abuja magistrate’s court has granted bail to Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 Osun state governorship election.

The court granted him N2 million bail after his arraignment on Tuesday by the police in Abuja.

Adeleke, the lawmaker representing Osun west senatorial district in the National Assembly, was detained yesterday by the police and charged to court on Tuesday morning over alleged certificate forgery.

The police had said they have fresh evidence against the Senator, prompting his detention on Monday, despite a prior court order to the contrary.

His had sparked outrage among the opposition PDP, who claim the police was working towards the APC’s aim of frustrating his election petition.