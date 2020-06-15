CEO Sayaveth Interiors and Hotel, Ehi Ogbebor Gifts Herself 7-Bedroom Mansion for 35th Birthday.

Ehi Ogbebor is the proud owner of a 7-bedroom, multi-million naira mansion.

The hotelier and interior decorator who sits at the helm of affairs at Sayaveth Interiors and Hotel, took to Instagram to reveal the present she gifted herself and kids, on her 35th birthday today, June 15.

Ehi who was formerly married to billionaire, Ken Braimoh, shared pictures and videos from the luxurious home. She revealed that she started the project in December 2018 and completed it in May 2020 (1 year, 5 months).

Huge congratulations to Ehi Ogbebor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

