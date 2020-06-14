CEO of Elizabeth R, Ibidun Ighodalo Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Ibidun Ighodalo has passed away.

The wife of the head pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, passed away in the early hours of today, Sunday in her hotel room in Port Harcourt.

The CEO of Elizabeth R (an events company) and former Miss Lux is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest. She was only forty years old.

Prior to her death, Ibidun Ighodalo ran a platform for couples who wanted to undergo IVF but couldn’t afford the financial implications. She helped to carry some of the financial burdens. She was also building Covid-19 centres around the country during this pandemic.

She is survived by her husband; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and their two children, Zenan and Keke.

May her soul rest in peace!

