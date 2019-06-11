Central Park Five Prosecutor Calls Netflix Series an “Outfight Fabrication”

Linda Fairstein is finally spitting fire amid the backlash she’s faced since “When They See Us” premiered.

The former Manhattan District Attorney’s office prosecutor who took the lead in the controversial Central Park Five case, has spoken out against Ava DuVernay’s documentary in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, claiming the Netflix miniseries based on the 1989 case omits crucial details and defames her.

Writing in the WSJ, she claimed that the series omits a riot of more than 30-people that took place on April 19, 1989, the date of the attack on the “Central Park jogger” Trisha Meili. She also contended that reporters and filmmakers like DuVernay have only ever focused on the five accused teenagers, four African-American and one Hispanic, and the one victim and have missed “the larger picture of that terrible night: a riot in the dark that resulted in the apprehension of more than 15 teenagers who set upon multiple victims.”

She added that on that night “eight others were attacked, including two men who were beaten so savagely that they required hospitalization for head injuries,” and claims there is compelling evidence that the five were involved in the riot.

Since the release of When They See Us, Fairstein has come in for fierce criticism, particularly on social media, where the hashtag #CancelLindaFairstein began to trend. As a result of the backlash, she resigned from the boards of Vassar College, God’s Love We Deliver and the Joyful Heart Foundation. Her publisher, Dutton, told the Associated Press that it had dropped her from its roster.

