Cemetery workers caught severing heads of corpses

Four cemetery workers had their cups full after they were arrested in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for allegedly decapitating five fresh corpses.

The four suspects – Adewale Abiodun, 40; Akinola Sunday, 69 and Oluwadare Idowu, 67 and Olomofe, 45 – were caught with the heads of the corpses.

It was gathered that the four were caught red-handed cutting the head of a corpse by family members of the deceased.

The family members were said to have returned to the cemetery to make arrangements on how to concrete the grave hours after the burial was concluded.

On meeting the culprits, they alerted the state Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS] who arrested them.

The SARS operatives discovered that the suspects already had fresh four severed male heads and a female human head.

“As they were trying to exhume the corpse, some family members of the deceased came back to the cemetery with some bricklayers to cement the grave and caught them in the act,” an eyewitness said.

“It was when we caught them in the act which led to their beating that we discovered that they were in possession of a female human head and four other fresh severed heads.

“We immediately contacted men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who came to pick them up.”

