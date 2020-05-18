Celtic crowned Scottish champions

Celtic have been confirmed as Scottish champions for the ninth season in a row after the SPFL ended the season amid the coronavirus chaos.

This was the decision reached at a board meeting on Monday after the 12 clubs agreed at the end of last week that completing the campaign was unfeasible.

According to the SPFL, average points per game played has been used to determine final placings, which saw Hearts relegated.

The only change to the table from when football was halted on 13 March is that St Johnstone go sixth, above Hibernian.

Celtic were 13 points ahead of nearest challengers Rangers – having played a game more – when the season was suspended.

Hearts were four adrift of Hamilton Academical at the bottom with a possible 24 points available.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan congratulated Celtic, commiserated with Hearts and said the league were left with “no realistic option but to call” the season.

🍀⚪ Our 9, is your 9. We dedicate this league title to you 💚 Celtic Football Club – #9INAROW CHAMPIONS! 🏆9️⃣#StayHomeStaySafe — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) May 18, 2020

The league is set to pay out around £7m of prize money to the Bhoys.

