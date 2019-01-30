Celine Dion Replies Fans Who Body-Shamed Her: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Celine Dion has never been one exchange words with fans but when some of them had opinions about her body, she quickly told them to knock it off.

Drama started after the singer shared her latest photo from Paris, and some social media users thought she was “too skinny.”

“Fantastic my dear as usual,” said user @OBNUJOSH1 replied to a picture of Dion, who is currently in Europe for Paris Fashion Week. “But I’m a little worried bout’ your health, sometimes you look too… skinny and weak. And tired. ¿Are you ok, hunny?”

And another told her to have a “hamburger.”

Reacting to the criticisms, told Dan Wootton , per US Weekly, that her new look is entirely for herself. “I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine, fierce and sexy,” she said, adding, “It’s always been a part of me … And I’m 50 years old, it’s not to try to take chances, it’s what I want to wear … I want to do whatever I choose to be,” she said during an interview on The Dan Wootton podcast. “I have an opportunity to wear haute couture and the things that make me feel beautiful, strong, fearless, feminine, attractive.”

She further added that she “cannot please everyone all the time. If I like, I don’t want to talk about it. They can discuss it. Don’t bother, don’t take a picture,” she said. “If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”