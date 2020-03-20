Celebrity Who Attended AMVCA Alleged to be Down With Coronavirus

Rumours have alleged that an unnamed Nigerian celebrity who flew in from the United Kingdom for this year’s AMVCA tested positive for coronavirus.

This rumour was stirred by a documentary producer, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, who said that the suspected is down with coronavirus symptoms, but he has refused to report himself to the NCDC to get tested.

She even added that she has “receipts” and that this unnamed man interacted with “many people” at the event..

She wrote:

“Very true story. He hasn’t tested but came in from the UK and is down with symptoms. Plans to fly right back out soon, but has interacted with many people. I have the receipts and if he continues to refuse to report himself to the NCDC, I’ll whistleblow the shit. With receipts.”

And:

“UPDATE: Called the NCDC help line. Spoken to a rep, provided preliminary information. Will follow up first thing in the morning. Only delayed on calling for some hrs to properly verify some info first. Because didn’t want to 1: clog phone lines and 2: give wrong info.”

And:

“In the meantime, if you attended the AMVCAs , please self isolate immediately. If you have come in close contact with anyone who did, to be safe also self-isolate and watch yourself for some days. Nollywood needs to shut down productions, I hear some producers are refusing this and honestly nothing is worth that Yes, there’ll be major financial losses and it really sucks but it’s happening globally, that’s life as we know it now. We’re in the middle of a freaking pandemic.”

See the tweets below: