Celebrities Commend BBNaija Winner, Laycon for his Humility

Many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to commend Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition winner, Laycon.

The rapper who consistently topped the voting chart week in, week out and won  by a landlside victory, gathering 60% of the final votes on Sunday, September 25, has been on his media tour but that did not get in the way of his gratitude to fans and well wishers.

Celebrities like Ufuoma McDermott, Chigul and Femi Jacobs took to their respective Instagram pages to hail 26-year-old Laycon.

Check out some of their sweet messages about him.

@itslaycon God bless and keep you…..

Person wey know person…

