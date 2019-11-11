Celebrations on Twitter After Femi Otedola Donates N5b at #CuppyGoldGala

Last night, Tolani Otedola announced that their father, Femi Otedola, has donated a whopping sum of N5 billion as an intervention fund to Save the Children, specifically for the north-east of Nigeria intervention.

This announcement was made at DJ Cuppy’s Gold Gala, which the disc-jockey organised in support of Save the Children.

The news stirred heartwarming and hilarious reactions on social media, and we have collated a few.

Check them out below:

