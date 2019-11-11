Celebrations on Twitter After Femi Otedola Donates N5b at #CuppyGoldGala

Last night, Tolani Otedola announced that their father, Femi Otedola, has donated a whopping sum of N5 billion as an intervention fund to Save the Children, specifically for the north-east of Nigeria intervention.

This announcement was made at DJ Cuppy’s Gold Gala, which the disc-jockey organised in support of Save the Children.

The news stirred heartwarming and hilarious reactions on social media, and we have collated a few.

Check them out below:

You mean 5Billion naira left someone's account this evening and he has not been admitted to General hospital.. Me that if Access Bank doesn't credit my 19,800 on time, my heart will start shaking 😥😥 God of Otedola abeg.. #otedola @cuppymusic God bless you — M Abba (@M_Abba_) November 10, 2019

Dangote donating 100 Million Naira with a 1 thousand naira vibe. Otedola donates the sum of 500 Billion

Naira and no one applauds at first thinking it was a slip of tongue. 😂 God when? #CuppyGoldGala — Tega 👑🌹 (@ChristianTAE_) November 10, 2019

Femi Otedola gave his daughter, Cuppy N5B for her foundation. That's really impressive. Who is your daddy? — M.K.O 💫 || PorPorRee (@VEJ0ME) November 10, 2019

Support your children eveeytime! Otedola is simply setting standards. That's what a father is supposed to do with all that money. Put your children in key positions, so that their dreams will blossom!

When he's not there these girls will definitely handle business well💪💪💪 — Dr Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) November 10, 2019

OTEDOLA will be forever remembered for this donation… 5Billion naira is no joke.🙌🙌🙌🙌#CuppyGoldGala — Hâñéëfûllæh 2.0 (@MG_Dundere) November 10, 2019

Mr Femi Otedola Just donated 5 billion naira to the less privileged few minutes ago on live TV! God will definitely bless this man! — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) November 10, 2019