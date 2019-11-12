Celebrations as Twitter Verifies #BBNaija’s Tacha After Jack Dorsey Followed Her

So, Tacha’s Titans are going apeshit on Twitter.

Moments ago, her fans discovered that the Big Brother Naija housemate has just been verified on the platform, and this comes two days after the CEO Jack Dorsey began following her on Twitter.

Check out their tweets below:

See ern, Tacha is not y’all mate oo! The queeen has been verified after being followed by Jack! Now tell those mechanics to head to the workshop! Lmao 🤣🤣🤣! #EverythingTacha #TachaXPoolParty #TachaHomecoming #TachaPoolParty #tachaourspec pic.twitter.com/gbMdUsmiU8 — Sam Smiths only son🇬🇭 (@theboykophie) November 12, 2019

Hey God!

I can't believe some titans are asleep while the queen's account has been verified! #Tachapoolparty#LetterToTacha#EverythingTacha pic.twitter.com/6is2G15wSQ — 🔱 Fairly used virgin #EverythingTacha 🔱 (@Badass_Merit) November 12, 2019

@jack hey, I just want to say that Tacha is single and you should slide in her DMs, she’s so nice and lovable🙂❤️. #TachaPoolParty pic.twitter.com/eMSyNk9hed — Tacha Stan🔱 (@ojuelebgacardib) November 12, 2019

