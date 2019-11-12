Celebrations as Twitter Verifies #BBNaija’s Tacha After Jack Dorsey Followed Her

ukamaka Celebrity Celebrations as Twitter Verifies #BBNaija's Tacha After Jack Dorsey Followed Her

So, Tacha’s Titans are going apeshit on Twitter.

Moments ago, her fans discovered that the Big Brother Naija housemate has just been verified on the platform, and this comes two days after the CEO Jack Dorsey began following her on Twitter.

Check out their tweets below:

Crazy.

