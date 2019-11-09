Celebrations as Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey Follows #BBNaija’s Tacha on Twitter

Titans have thrown a party on Twitter after some discerning few discovered that their queen, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, is now being followed by Jack Dorsey.

Recall that Jack Dorsey arrived Lagos two days ago for the first leg of his African tour. And it wasn’t long before some Nigerians found that the Twitter CEO is now following Tacha, who has been a trending topic in the country ever since her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija game in September.

Check out the celebrations on Twitter:

*PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT* After d events of today- (CEO @Jack following @symply_Tacha) – we are pleased to announce an upgrade in Titans neighborhood We no longer share same neighborhood with the mechanics Below is a list of some of our new neighbors Thank u 🔱#TachaStormsPH pic.twitter.com/qPExxVYYwy — Billionaire (NLNT) (@DOFFISHAL) November 8, 2019

It's true that Tacha is the real pepper 🌶 with a large army, but the new pepper in our midst is Jack the CEO of Twitter. If you know you're a Titan, just drop your Twitter handle now, I'll follow you all 🔱🔱🔱#TachaHomecoming #TachaStormsPH pic.twitter.com/bunUCqH6QK — 🇳🇬 ™Follow Me | Follow Tacha™ 🇳🇬 (@Mhizta_Daniels) November 8, 2019

Tacha is the first BBN Hm EVER to be followed by Twitter owner Jack. This is HUGE 💃💃🔥🔥🔥🔥 We brag differently 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #TachaHomecoming#TachaStormsPH pic.twitter.com/zkbdwf5ZLW — Tacha Is Blessed (@BettyNina_) November 8, 2019