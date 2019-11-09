Celebrations as Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey Follows #BBNaija’s Tacha on Twitter

Titans have thrown a party on Twitter after some discerning few discovered that their queen, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, is now being followed by Jack Dorsey.

Recall that Jack Dorsey arrived Lagos two days ago for the first leg of his African tour. And it wasn’t long before some Nigerians found that the Twitter CEO is now following Tacha, who has been a trending topic in the country ever since her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija game in September.

Check out the celebrations on Twitter:

